OfficeMax shareholder says would support Office Depot merger

NEW YORK Feb 18 One of OfficeMax Inc's top shareholders, Neuberger Berman, said it would support a merger with Office Depot Inc depending on terms of the deal, according to a portfolio manager at the firm.

Responding to media reports, Benjamin Nahum of Neuberger Berman, told Reuters in an interview that his preference would be for OfficeMax to declare a special dividend before merging with Office Depot.

"In our view this would facilitate a fair deal".

Earlier on Monday, the Wall Street Journal reported that OfficeMax and Office Depot were in advanced talks to merge.