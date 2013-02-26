版本:
BRIEF-OFT to see if Expedia's possible buy of Trivago to form relevant merger situation

LONDON Feb 26 Office Of Fair Trading : * Considering if possible deal by Expedia of Trivago to result in creation of a relevant merger situation * Source text:
