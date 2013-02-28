版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 23:11 BJT

BRIEF-UK's OFT will not refer Intercontinental Exchange-APX-ENDEX Holding deal to Competition Commission

LONDON Feb 28 Office Of Fair Trading : * OFT says it Will not refer Intercontinental Exchange-Apx-Endex holding deal to the Competition Commission * Source text:
