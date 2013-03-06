版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 3月 6日 星期三 23:07 BJT

BRIEF-UK's OFT will not refer Francisco Partners-Kewill deal to the Competition Commission

LONDON, March 6 Office Of Fair Trading : * Will not refer acquisition by francisco partners of kewill plc to

Competition Commission * Source Text:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐