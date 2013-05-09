版本:
BRIEF- UK's OFT says will not refer Priceline.Com-Kayak Software deal to Competition Commission

LONDON May 9 Office Of Fair Trading : * OFT DECIDED NOT TO REFER ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY PRICELINE.COM OF KAYAK SOFTWARE CORPORATION TO COMPETITION COMMISSION * Source text for Eikon:

