WRAPUP 1-Diamond, Noble beat Wall St; cost risks still loom

* Diamond adj Q1 EPS $1.21 vs est. $0.99
* Noble Q1 EPS $0.47 vs est. $0.42
* Shares move higher
By Braden Reddall
April 19 Noble Corp and Diamond Offshore
Drilling Inc, two top-five global rig contractors, beat
quarterly profit expectations and saw strong demand ahead for
their rigs, but the potential for higher costs remains a
persistent threat.
Analysts said they both delivered their strong profit
numbers largely through good financial management, and the
companies' outlooks for full-year costs remained steady.
Yet Diamond Chief Executive Larry Dickerson highlighted the
possibility of higher rig maintenance expenses in a tighter
regulatory regime, as well as pricier labor with 20,000 more
workers required on the many new rigs coming on the market.
"So we believe that competition for labor will continue to
be fierce and so that's an area where we would see increased
costs potentially," Dickerson told analysts on a conference call
Thursday to discuss the first-quarter results.
Diamond, majority-owned by Loews Corp, made an
adjusted profit of $1.21 per share, higher than the average
estimate of 99 cents per share on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Late on Wednesday, Noble reported a more than doubling of
its first-quarter profit to 47 cents per share, while analysts
had expected 42 cents.
Shares of Noble were up 2.9 percent in midday trade on the
New York Stock Exchange on Thursday, while Diamond stock was 2.6
percent higher.
Like sector leader Transocean Ltd, the pair have
struggled with rig downtime. Noble's average first-quarter rig
utilization was 74 percent, down from 79 percent the previous
quarter, though the average dayrate for its fleet improved by 11
percent.
Diamond's deepwater utilization rates, however, rose in the
quarter, along with the prices paid to rent its rigs.
Brazil remains a hot topic for offshore drillers given the
massive legal challenges faced by Chevron Corp and
Transocean in the country after an oil spill late last year.
On Wednesday, a Brazilian judge moved the criminal case
against Chevron and Transocean to a court in Rio de Janeiro,
removing crusading prosecutor Eduardo Santos de Oliveira from
the proceeding.
"Brazil is noise in the market that the market doesn't
need," Noble CEO David Williams said on Thursday. "When
governments start doing things like this, it makes people
nervous. Clearly we are watching along with the entire
industry."
The South American country also came up when Dickerson was
asked about the possibility of moving Diamond's corporate base
out of the United States like its competitors have done to
secure lower tax rates. Noble and Transocean are based in
Switzerland, while the UK is now home to Ensco Plc.
Dickerson believed Diamond would need to have a reasonably
large presence in or near wherever it moved, and Brazil stood
out as most logical since it has a dozen rigs there. "I'm not
sure that we want to be a Brazilian company," he added.
Two Diamond rigs are returning to the Gulf of Mexico from
South America, as part of a industry-wide shift of equipment
back to the region as it recovers from the 2010 deepwater
drilling moratorium.
The deepwater market generally remains strong, and Williams
said it was possible that Noble would look at adding another new
rig by the end of this year, once it had clarity on the three
uncontracted deepwater rigs and five shallow-water jackups it is
currently building.
Larger rivals Ensco and Transocean are due to report results
in early May.