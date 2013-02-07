Ensco says no operational problems after bolt warning

Feb 7 Offshore rig contractor Ensco Plc
said it was inspecting bolts on certain blowout preventers after
a warning from regulators and GE Oil & Gas, and that it
had experienced no operational problems as a result.
"In all cases, spare bolts are on hand or can be
re-qualified from the Company's available stock to replace the
relevant bolts," the company said in a statement on Thursday.
"Ensco has also secured new bolts to augment inventory."
The warning from GE came late last month after a failed bolt
was deemed responsible for a leak of drilling fluid. No further
details about the incident have been disclosed.
But the U.S. Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement
said on Wednesday that it had told offshore rig contractors to
inspect its H-4 connectors, which join the blowout preventer to
the wellhead.
Ensco said its shallow-water fleet and its seven newly built
8500-series rigs were not affected by the notices, and the
relevant bolts had already been replaced for certain other
floating rigs in its fleet. For the remainder, the bolts were
scheduled for evaluation and, where appropriate, replacement.
Ensco said it would provide an update on the issue in its
monthly fleet status report due out in mid-February.