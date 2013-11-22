UPDATE 1-UK regulator tells energy firms to do more to cut bills

LONDON Nov 22 Britain's energy regulator has sent back proposals to cut bills from five of the six firms that own the country's local electricity network, saying they did not "sufficiently demonstrate value for consumers."

Ofgem, which has challenged electricity network companies to cut costs for consumers, on Friday said Western Power Distribution (WPD) was the only company that has achieved eligibility to have its price controls agreed early.

WPD, which is a subsidiary of U.S. utility PPL, serves customers in south Wales, the Midlands and the south west of England.

The energy watchdog said its price regulations would see annual distribution costs cut 11.6 percent or about 11.30 pounds ($18.25), at current prices, for the nearly 8 million households in WPD's areas from April 2015

The remaining companies -- SSE, Iberdrola's SP Energy Networks, Electricity North West, Northern Powergrid and UK Power Networks, will submit their revised plans in March, Ofgem said.

"We are pleased that nearly all companies have pledged to cut bills, but we feel that most companies can go further in cutting their costs and expect to see further improvements when they resubmit their plans in March," said Hannah Nixon, Ofgem's senior partner for distribution.

The issue of rising energy bills has dominated the political agenda in Britain in recent months with the coalition government and the opposition Labour party competing over how to get tough on utilities after this winter's average 8 percent price rises.

The distribution element accounts for 19 percent of the average annual electricity bill, Ofgem said.

Ofgem said the six companies had made over 2 billion pounds of cost reductions since their initial forecasts in 2012. It is estimated that during the price control period, which runs between April 1, 2015 and March 31, 2023, total expenditure will be 27 billion pounds across all companies, of which around 13 billion pounds is for network investment.