UPDATE 1-UK watchdog moves to open up outdoor advertising

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Feb 19
DUBAI, Feb 19 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON May 17 The world's leading outdoor advertising groups JCDecaux and Clear Channel have agreed to measures designed to open up the market for advertising on bus shelters and other street furniture, Britain's Office of Fair Trading (OFT) said on Thursday.
The OFT said the companies had agreed to measures such as not enforcing exclusivity clauses preventing competitors placing other adverts nearby and not enforcing renewal clauses that cause contracts to be rolled over automatically.
The regulator also said it had issued guidance to local authorities on how best to award contracts and encourage stronger competition.
The OFT said it had found no infringements of competition law and that the assurances received from the companies meant it had now closed its investigation into street furniture advertising contracts.
Feb 18 A fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday at a California oil refinery that local residents had planned to protest against later in the day due to concerns over pollution and past accidents.
GUAYAQUIL/QUITO, Feb 18 A former oil minister's accusations that Ecuador's leftist government is involved in graft at state-run Petroecuador is raising the ire of voters as the ruling party seeks to extend its 10-year hold on power in a presidential election on Sunday.