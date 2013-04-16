UPDATE 1-Astorg hires Goldman to sell funeral firm OGF-sources

* Company could fetch 800 mln to 1 bln eur incl debt -source
* Slow French GDP growth could weigh on valuation
* Goldman, Astorg decline to comment
By Christian Plumb and Anjuli Davies
PARIS/LONDON, April 16 Buyout firm Astorg
Partners has hired Goldman Sachs to look for a buyer for
France's leading funeral services firm, OGF, sources familiar
with the mandate said.
The auction of the company, which Astorg acquired for an
enterprise value of roughly 300 million euros ($393 million) in
2007, is in its early stages and could be complicated by the
links between economic growth - at a virtual standstill in
France - and willingness to spend on funeral services.
Still, OGF has earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation
and amortisation (EBITDA) of about 100 million euros, so could
sell for 800 million to 1 billion including debt, based on
typical multiples for such deals, one of the sources said.
OGF had 2012 revenue of 533 million euros, representing
about a quarter of the French funeral services industry,
according to its website.
Astorg Partners and Goldman Sachs both declined to comment.
The sale would be the latest in a series of efforts by
private equity firms to sell on companies bought in 2006-2007
when the European buyout market was booming, helped by a ready
supply of debt.
The market - particularly in France - has slowed to a
trickle as of late as many buyout firms have had trouble
attracting interest from other funds for businesses which have
already cut costs under a previous round of owners.
OGF, which has more than 5,500 employees, is itself on at
least its second private equity buyer, and the 170-year-old firm
was owned in the latter part of the 1990s by U.S. funerals
company Service Corporation International.
Among firms similar to OGF elsewhere in Europe, Britain's
Dignity Plc last month forecast a profitable 2013 and
raised its dividend in a sign of confidence that customers would
not cut spending on last rites.
But the top Spanish funeral services company, Memora, has
been hit by the country's deep recession, its private equity
owner 3i said recently, cutting its valuation by 45
million pounds ($68.9 million) to 74 million.
"It's a GDP-driven business," one of the sources said,
noting that Memora had seen a "dramatic drop-off" in Spain,
where he said many had been opting for cut-rate coffins as the
country's steep recession bites.
Astorg has been relatively active in what has been a quiet
market, acquiring the microconnections unit of France's FCI from
Bain Capital in 2011 and earlier this month buying U.S.-based
radioactivity measuring business Canberra from French nuclear
group Areva.