Gazprom's OGK-2 says 2011 profit misses forecast

BRIEF-North American Palladium sees 2017 production of between 180,000 and 190,000 ounces of palladium
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
MOSCOW, April 25 Russian power group OGK-2 said its 2011 profit came in at just 10 million roubles ($340,700), below analyst forecasts, down from 4.7 billion roubles in 2010.
The company, controlled by state gas monopoly Gazprom , had been expected to report a profit of 2.3 billion roubles, according to analysts polled by Reuters.
OGK-2 was reporting its first full year result since merging with fellow Gazprom unit OGK-6.
* North American Palladium announces year end 2016 results and 2017 guidance
* Conditionally calls 8-5/8 pct senior secured notes for redemption
* Asia ex-Japan, Nikkei slip after Wall Street's mixed performance