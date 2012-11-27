版本:
New Issue- Oglethorpe Power sells $250 mln in notes

Nov 27 Oglethorpe Power Corp an Electric
Membership Corp on Tuesday sold $250 million of first
mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    J.P. Morgan and Mitsubishi were the joint active bookrunning
managers for the sale.

BORROWER: OGLETHORPE POWER

AMT $250 MLN    COUPON 4.2 PCT     MATURITY    12/01/2042   
TYPE BONDS      ISS PRICE 99.425   FIRST PAY   06/01/2013 
MOODY'S Baa1    YIELD 4.234 PCT    SETTLEMENT  11/30/2012   
S&P SINGLE-A    SPREAD 145 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH SINGLE-A  MORE THAN TREAS    MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS

