New Issue- Oglethorpe Power sells $250 mln in notes

Nov 27 Oglethorpe Power Corp an Electric Membership Corp on Tuesday sold $250 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. J.P. Morgan and Mitsubishi were the joint active bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: OGLETHORPE POWER AMT $250 MLN COUPON 4.2 PCT MATURITY 12/01/2042 TYPE BONDS ISS PRICE 99.425 FIRST PAY 06/01/2013 MOODY'S Baa1 YIELD 4.234 PCT SETTLEMENT 11/30/2012 S&P SINGLE-A SPREAD 145 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH SINGLE-A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS