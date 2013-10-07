Brazil's OGX, creditors to meet as DIP loan sought -sources

| SAO PAULO/WILMINGTON
SAO PAULO/WILMINGTON Del. Oct 7 Brazilian oil
producer OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA is meeting with
U.S. creditors in New York on Monday in a bid to jump-start
rescue talks while banks scamper to arrange an emergency loan
for the company if no deal is reached, sources with knowledge of
the situation told Reuters.
Creditors were set to meet with a new advisory team for
controlling shareholder Eike Batista aimed at averting a
bankruptcy filing that could come as soon as this month, the
sources said. OGX said last week that management is considering
all measures to protect assets and stay in business.
OGX sought out Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Barclays Plc
and Credit Suisse Group to arrange a
debtor-in-possession, or DIP, loan after failing to persuade
bond and shareholders to fund the company until output starts at
some of its fields, said the sources, who declined to be
identified because the plans are private.
An OGX bankruptcy would lead to the largest-ever corporate
debt default in Latin America, involving $3.6 billion of bonds,
according to Thomson Reuters data. Once a Brazilian court
accepts a filing, the company has 60 days to negotiate with
creditors and present a corporate restructuring plan.
OGX missed on Oct. 1 a $44.5 million bond payment and said
it would not use a 30-day grace period to honor the debt.
Pacific Investment Management Co, the world's largest bond fund
known as Pimco, and BlackRock Inc, the world's biggest
money manager, are among bondholders that stand to lose millions
if OGX defaults.
Investors also worry that a lengthy legal battle is on the
horizon in Brazil, where recent debt restructuring and
bankruptcy proceedings have turned out badly for them.
The price on the OGX bond due in 2018 tumbled
on Monday to an all-time-low of 6.125 cents on the dollar, down
from 9 cents on Friday. Shares of OGX, which are down 96 percent
over the past year, shed 4.5 percent to 0.22 reais in São Paulo.
'GUINEA PIG'
OGX declined to comment. Repeated requests to Angra
Partners, Blackstone Group and Lazard Ltd, OGX
financial advisers, for comment were not answered.
Goldman, Credit Suisse and Barclays also declined to
comment.
While DIP loans are common in the United States, the sources
said bankers in New York are uneasy with the lack of precedent
for such a structure in Brazil. In the United States, DIP loans
are the first debt that gets repaid; as a result, such loans
tend to be a regular feature of bankruptcy cases and are
credited with saving companies and their employees from
fire-sale liquidations.
DIP financing in Brazil has a very short history, with a
recent case being that of meatpacker Independencia SA, which
issued 261 million reais in DIP notes after filing for
bankruptcy protection in 2009. The company was bought by JBS SA
, the world's biggest meatpacker, in January but the
bankruptcy protection process has not been concluded yet.
Brazilian law does not grant DIP lenders the same
protections as U.S. law and advisers have been forced to come up
with creative workarounds to craft bankruptcy loans, said Bill
Govier, an attorney with Lesnick Prince Pappas in Los Angeles
and a specialist in Latin American restructuring.
"It's tough being the guinea pig in these situations," said
one of the sources.
OGX is rapidly divesting assets, exiting exploration
licenses and reducing capital spending to focus on the most
profitable parts of its portfolio.
Batista, who just a year ago was Brazil's richest man and
the world's seventh wealthiest with a fortune close to $35
billion, is dismantling his Grupo EBX conglomerate of mining,
energy and logistics companies because of a dearth of cash,
surging debt and a plunge in investor confidence.
OGX, Batista and creditors are currently in talks to stave
off the collapse of the company, an event that could also bring
down Batista-controlled shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA,
which is owed payments for the oil output ships that it has
built and leased to OGX.
OSX has been told it will not be paid for the ships, another
source told Reuters. One of the sources said that, while OGX
lacks the necessary assets to avoid bankruptcy, OSX could be
saved.
Yet, traders said the price on the OSX bond due in 2015
fell to as low as 72 cents on the dollar, a
record low, on concern the shipbuilder will be dragged into
OGX's bankruptcy.