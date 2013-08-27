Brazil's OGX to review E&P plans, gives up new block buys

CORRECTED-BRIEF-Pine Brook to buy Triumph Capital Advisors from Triumph Bancorp
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
SAO PAULO Aug 27 Brazil's OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA on Tuesday abandoned plans for the purchase of a number of oil exploration licenses, as the embattled oil producer reassesses its exploration and production program.
Rio de Janeiro-based OGX will pay a fine of 3.42 million reais ($1.41 million) for giving up on the acquisition of the BAR-M-213, BAR-M-251, BAR-M-389, CE-M-663, FZA-M-184, PN-T-113, PN-T-114, PN-T-153 and PN-T-168 blocks for which it bid alone in a recent government oil licensing auction. OGX will stay in the blocks it acquired jointly with Exxon Mobil Corp, France's Total SA and Brazil's QGEP Participações SA , the company said in a securities filing.
* Pine Brook to acquire Triumph Capital Advisors, a leading CLO manager, from Triumph Bancorp
TORONTO, March 30 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Thursday it had raised its takeover offer for PrivateBancorp Inc by 20 percent to about $4.9 billion, after some of the Chicago-based lender's shareholders opposed an initial bid.
LOS ANGELES, March 30 Starbucks Corp will open a dedicated mobile order and pay store next week in its Seattle headquarters building as it tests how to best serve convenience-oriented customers, the company said in a letter to employees on Thursday.