Brazil's OGX says has room to reduce cash burn rate

RIO DE JANEIRO May 10 Brazilian oil and gas company OGX has room to reduce its "cash burn" rate going forward but spending levels are likely to hold at currently levels, a company executive said on Friday in a call on first quarter earnings.
