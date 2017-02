RIO DE JANEIRO, NOV 9 - OGX Petroleo e Gas SA, Brazil's second-largest oil company by market value, has found oil in the Cozumel prospect in offshore block BM-C-37 in the Campos Basin east of Rio de Janeiro, an executive said on Friday.

The company believes there are 209 million to 270 million barrels of recoverable oil and natural gas equivalent in the prospect. OGX also said it would start production from the third well of the Tubarao Azul field in December.