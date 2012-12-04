Brazil's OGX says Waimea produced 5,100 boepd avg in Nov.

SAO PAULO Dec 4 Brazilian oil producer OGX , controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, said on Tuesday that average daily output from its Waimea complex in the offshore Campos Basin fell by 100 barrels in November to 5,100 barrels of oil per day equivalent.

Separately, the company said it would connect a third well in the Tubarao Azul field to the OSX-1 FPSO platform in the coming weeks.