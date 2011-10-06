Brazil's OGX signs supply agreement with Shell

* Two batches of OGX's first oil sold to Shell
* Shipments to total 1.2 mln barrels
* Volume sold at a discount of $5.50 to the Brent
RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 6 Brazilian oil and gas
company OGX (OGXP3.SA) said on Thursday it has sold to Shell
(RDSa.L) its first two shipments of oil.
The oil should come from OGX's Waimea accumulation, in the
shallow waters of the Campos basin, off the coast of Rio de
Janeiro. The field is expected to start production over the
next few months.
A total volume of 1.2 million barrels will be sold at an
average discount of $5.50 to the Brent, OGX said in a
securities filing. The oil will be shipped in two batches of
600,000 barrels each to be processed in one of Shell's
refineries.
The Waimea oil has 20 degree API, an indicator of crude
density.
OGX, controlled by Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista, and
Shell have also signed a letter of intent to pursue
opportunities in the sale and purchase of crude oil, natural
gas, shipping logistics and new business development.
FIRST OIL
OGX's general director, Paulo Mendonca, said earlier on
Thursday the company plans to produce an average of 33,000 to
40,000 barrels of oil per day in 2012, in a "conservative"
estimate.
On Thursday it received its first floating, production,
storage and off-loading system (FPSO), which will enable OGX to
reach its first ever oil in November or December, he said.
"We are doing something no other company has done: begin
production just two years after discovery," Mendonca told
reporters at an event in Rio de Janeiro.
OGX plans to start extracting between 15,000 and 20,000
barrels per day of oil from its Waimea field, and raise the
output to 45,000-50,000 barrels per day from April-May 2012,
with the connection of two other wells.
The company sees its production then increasing to 165,000
bpd in 2013, 730,000 bpd in 2015 and 1.38 million bpd in 2019.
(Reporting by Sabrina Lorenzi, Writing by Inae Riveras;
Editing by Andrea Evans)