Brazil's OGX posts June oil and gas output of 23,000 boepd

July 4Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas Participacoes SA said on Thursday that its June oil and natural gas output was 23,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), with the bulk of it coming from an onshore natural gas field.

The total included 9,700 boepd from its offshore Tubarão Azul field in the Campos Basin and 13,300 boepd from its Gavião Real natural gas field in Brazil's northeastern state of Maranhão.

