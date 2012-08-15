版本:
Brazil's OGX had 165 mln reais of dry well costs in H1 2012

RIO DE JANEIRO Aug 15 Brazilian oil company OGX Petroleo e Gas SA said on Wednesday that it had costs of 165 million reais ($81.3 million) related to dry and non-commercial wells in the first half of 2012.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company also said it had costs of 356 million reais related to changes in the exchange rate between the U.S. dollar and Brazilian real.

The comments were made by company executives on a conference call with investors.

