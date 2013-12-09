OGX starts output from second offshore Tubarão Martelo well

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 9 Brazil's Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, controlled by former billionaire Eike Batista, started oil production from a second well in its Tubarão Martelo offshore field, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

Output from the OGX-44HP well began on Saturday, the filing said. Petroleo e Gas Participações SA is the new name of OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações, the company said in a statement late Friday.

Output from the field's first well, also in Tubarão Martelo, was announced on Friday.

Tubarão Martelo is considered OGX's last chance to generate cash and convince creditors to accept a reorganization plan after filing for bankruptcy on Oct. 30.