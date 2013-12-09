OGX starts output from second offshore Tubarão Martelo well

RIO DE JANEIRO Dec 9 Brazil's Petróleo e Gas
Participações SA, controlled by former billionaire
Eike Batista, started oil production from a second well in its
Tubarão Martelo offshore field, according to a regulatory filing
on Monday.
Output from the OGX-44HP well began on Saturday, the filing
said. Petroleo e Gas Participações SA is the new name of OGX
Petroleo e Gas Participações, the company said in a statement
late Friday.
Output from the field's first well, also in Tubarão Martelo,
was announced on Friday.
Tubarão Martelo is considered OGX's last chance to generate
cash and convince creditors to accept a reorganization plan
after filing for bankruptcy on Oct. 30.