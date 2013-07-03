版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 7月 3日 星期三 20:57 BJT

Brazil oil producer OGX says able to cover medium-term obligations

SAO PAULO, July 3 Brazil's OGX Petroleo e Gas SA said it would be able to cover medium-term obligations by selling a 40 percent stake in Blocks BM-C-39 and BM-C-40.

The company controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, which pulled three offshore oil prospects and slashed capital spending on Monday, said in a securities filing on Wednesday that a $449 million payment to sister-company OSX would allow the construction of two oil platforms.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐