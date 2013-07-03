Brazil oil producer OGX says able to cover medium-term obligations

BRIEF-Qualcomm appoints James Thompson as chief technology officer
* Qualcomm appoints Dr. James H. Thompson as chief technology officer
SAO PAULO, July 3 Brazil's OGX Petroleo e Gas SA said it would be able to cover medium-term obligations by selling a 40 percent stake in Blocks BM-C-39 and BM-C-40.
The company controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, which pulled three offshore oil prospects and slashed capital spending on Monday, said in a securities filing on Wednesday that a $449 million payment to sister-company OSX would allow the construction of two oil platforms.
* Sangamo Therapeutics announces presentation of new data demonstrating significant reduction of TAU expression using proprietary ZFP gene regulation technology
* Blueprint Medicines announces proposed public offering of shares of common stock