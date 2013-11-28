UPDATE 1-Batista's OGX lost $912 mln in Q3; debt talks resume

* Loss comes as OGX moves to start offshore oil output
* OGX losses boosted by write-offs, new field investments
By Jeb Blount and Guillermo Parra-Bernal
RIO DE JANEIRO, Nov 27 Brazilian tycoon Eike
Batista's oil company, OGX, lost 2.12 billion reais ($912
million) in the third quarter as it scrambled to start output
from an offshore oil field that represents one of its last
chances to remain afloat.
The results were announced by the company, formally known as
OGX Petróleo e Gas Participações SA, on Wednesday, when it also
resumed talks with holders of more than half its $3.6 billion of
bonds. OGX is seeking to cut that obligation as part of a
court-supervised restructuring plan.
OGX, based in Rio de Janeiro, filed for bankruptcy
protection with a Brazilian court on Oct. 30, the largest ever
bankruptcy case in Latin America.
"Management understands that, given the current economic
and financial situation, the request for judicial recovery is
the most appropriate measure to preserve the continuity of its
business and protect the interests of the stakeholders," OGX
said in its earnings statement.
OGX also reported net sales, or total sales minus sales
taxes, of 172 million reais in the quarter. Earnings before
interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, a
measure of the ability to generate cash profit from operations,
was 4 million reais.
OGX had $85 million of available free cash at the end of the
quarter. Losses were also driven by the need to write off the
value of money-losing and underperforming assets, the statement
said.
FIELD'S 1ST OIL IN DECEMBER
OGX missed a $45 million bond payment in October and faces
another $100 million installment next month. Its failure to pay
caused the largest high-yield corporate bond default in the
world this year, according to Eric Rosenthal, senior director of
Fitch Ratings in New York
Instead of paying debt, the company spent $815 million on
capital expenses, much of it to start hooking up the OSX-3 oil
production ship owned by sister shipbuilder OSX Brasil SA
to wells in the Tubarao Martelo offshore field
northeast of Rio de Janeiro.
The first of six wells in Tubarao Martelo is already
connected to the ship and output is expected to start in early
December, several weeks behind the latest forecast date.
Production still awaits an environmental license.
OGX expects to produce an average of about 17,000 barrels a
day of oil from the field in 2014, generating about $645 million
in gross oil sales revenue, based on an oil certification report
by Dallas-based hydrocarbon-resource certification company
Degolyer & MacNaughton.
Attempts to get bondholders to agree to a swap of their debt
for Batista's shares in the company have so far been
unsuccessful, with some investors complaining that the company's
investments were throwing money that could be used to pay debt
into projects with little chance of return.
Others questioned payments to OSX Brasil SA, part
of Batista's EBX group, which owns the oil-production vessels
leased by OGX.
OGX, though, now has nearly six months to deliver a
restructuring plan to a Rio de Janeiro judge.
TALKS TO CONTINUE
Negotiations "will continue until a definitive agreement is
reached," after which creditors will have the opportunity to
approve or reject the accord, the filing added.
The company, which tycoon Batista founded in 2007 and at its
peak was valued at around $30 billion, has spent more than 10
billion reais on exploration and production activities since
2007.
OSX, the Batista-controlled company, also sought court
protection from creditors in the wake of OGX's bankruptcy
filing. OSX depends on OGX for nearly all its current and future
income.
Pacific Investment Management Co, or Pimco, the world's
largest bond fund, and half a dozen money management companies
are among bondholders that stand to lose millions if OGX fails
to emerge from bankruptcy proceedings.
Investors also worry that a lengthy legal battle is on the
horizon in Brazil, where recent debt restructuring and
bankruptcy proceedings have turned out badly for them.
A committee formed by Pimco and the other investment funds
picked investment banking firm Rothschild in August as its
adviser on the matter, two sources told Reuters at the time. Law
firms Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Pinheiro Neto
Advogados were also hired, both sources added.
The selection process followed a decision by OGX in late July
to hire Blackstone Group LP and Lazard Ltd to
help the company review its capital structure. OGX's main
financial adviser is Rio de Janeiro-based Angra Partners.
OGX faces the December interest coupon payment on about $2.5
billion bonds due in 2018. The price of the 8.5
percent bond was at about 9 cents on the dollar on Wednesday,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
Shares in OGX, which have fallen 97 percent over the past
year, rose 7.1 percent to 0.15 reais on Wednesday in São Paulo.