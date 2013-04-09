版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 9日 星期二 21:24 BJT

Shares of Brazil oil firm OGX up after nearly two-week slide

SAO PAULO, April 9 Shares of Brazilian oil firm OGX Petroleo e Gas Participações SA, controlled by billionaire Eike Batista, capped a nearly two-week decline in opening trade on Tuesday, bolstered by media reports that Brazil's government is considering ways to support the company and its sister firms.

OGX shares have fallen 60 percent this year alone due to concerns over weaker-than-expected output and the potential need for more capital.

At 10:19 a.m. local time (1319 GMT) OGX shares were up 0.6 percent to 1.69 reais after having risen as high as 1.77 reais earlier in the session.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐