UPDATE 4-Ohio sues five drug companies over opioid crisis

By Chris Kenning
May 31 The state of Ohio on Wednesday sued five
major drug manufacturers, accusing them of misrepresenting the
risks of prescription opioid painkillers that have fueled a
sky-rocketing drug addiction epidemic.
The suit, filed by Attorney General Mike DeWine, comes as a
growing number of state and local governments are suing
drugmakers and distributors, seeking to hold them accountable
for a deadly and costly opioid crisis.
Opioid drugs, including prescription painkillers and heroin,
killed more than 33,000 people in the United States in 2015,
more than any year on record, according to the U.S. Centers for
Disease Control and Prevention.
The five companies Ohio sued were Purdue Pharma LP, Johnson
& Johnson's Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc unit, a unit of
Endo International Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Ltd's Cephalon unit and Allergan Plc.
DeWine said the companies helped unleash the crisis by
spending millions of dollars marketing and promoting such drugs
as OxyContin and Percocet, overstating their benefits and
trivializing their potential addictive qualities.
"These companies continue to mislead the public," DeWine
said at a press conference in Columbus.
Janssen spokesman Jessica Castles Smith said in an emailed
statement: "The allegations in this lawsuit are both legally and
factually unfounded."
She said Janssen has acted responsibly regarding its opioid
pain medications, which are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration and carry FDA-mandated warnings on their labels
about the drugs' known risks.
Purdue said in an emailed statement: "We share the attorney
general's concerns about the opioid crisis and we are committed
to working collaboratively to find solutions."
Allergan, Teva and Endo declined to comment.
The suit, filed in Ross County, in Southern Ohio, where
addiction has hit hard, alleges the drug companies violated the
Ohio Consumer Sales Practices Act, committed Medicaid fraud, and
created a public nuisance by disseminating false and misleading
statements.
It seeks to halt deceptive practices, a declaration the
companies acted illegally and unspecified damages to the state
and consumers.
In Ohio, which has one of the nation's highest overdose
rates, 4,169 people died from overdoses last year, according to
figures compiled by the Columbus Dispatch.
Last year, 2.3 million Ohio residents were prescribed
opioids, nearly a fifth of the state's population, in turn
helping fuel heroin abuse, DeWine said.
Drug companies including Purdue and Johnson & Johnson have
been fighting lawsuits by two California counties, the city of
Chicago, four counties in New York and the state of Mississippi
over their opioid marketing practices.
Several West Virginia counties have filed lawsuits in recent
months against drug wholesalers McKesson Corp, Cardinal
Health and AmerisourceBergen for failing to
report suspicious orders of opioids in the state.
West Virginia's attorney general earlier reached settlements
with Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen for a combined $36
million to resolve similar claims.
