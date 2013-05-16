Ohio to provide data from 87 new oil and gas wells

* Data will offer first insight to Utica's worth
* Figures to be released on Thursday
* Utica touted as major new oil and gas frontier
NEW YORK, May 16 The Ohio Department of Natural
Resources will on Thursday publish production results from oil
and gas wells drilled last year in the Utica shale formation,
offering the first glimpse of the true size and scope of what
many have touted as the next U.S. energy frontier.
Data from 87 new wells in the Utica will be made public for
the first time at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT), the department said,
giving detail on how much natural gas, liquids or oil has been
produced from each well, lifting some of the secrecy surrounding
the nascent play.
While companies have given details on progress of some
wells, until now there has been no comprehensive database
showing all the producing wells in the Utica.
In Ohio, where shale drilling began in 2011, production data
is made public only once a year, which has made it difficult to
gauge if the play is the success many drillers say it is.
In most other producing states, data is made public every
quarter.
Last year, data was offered from just five producing wells
drilled by Chesapeake Energy, the dominant driller in
the state.
But this year's numbers will offer a greater insight into
the success of companies that have staked billions in the state,
and whether the Utica will be as prolific as other shale plays
like the Eagle Ford in Texas and the Marcellus in Pennsylvania
that have transformed the U.S. energy outlook in recent years.
Aubrey McClendon, head of Chesapeake until earlier this
year, once described the Utica as a potential $500 billion
gusher and "the biggest thing to hit Ohio since the plow".
But enthusiasm has waned, with major drillers including
Chesapeake and Devon Energy selling acreage in what was
originally expected to be an oil-rich part of the play. Some
analysts have expressed concern that the Utica may hold larger
reserves of less-lucrative natural gas than of oil.