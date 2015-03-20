Banks nurse losses on misjudged OHL bond

LONDON, March 20 (IFR) - Banks running a high-yield bond for Obrascon Huarte Lain appear to have booked multi-million euro losses on the deal, after they badly misread the market's appetite for Spanish construction risk.

OHL was unable to sell a EUR425m eight-year non-call three senior bond on Tuesday, forcing it to come back after two days of radio silence with a downsized trade - to raise just EUR325m. The deal came with a 5.5% coupon but at a hefty 93.866 discount to yield 6.5%.

OHL said in a public statement on Friday that the bonds would be issued at par to joint global co-ordinators Credit Suisse, RBS and UBS, confirming speculation that the deal was underwritten at 5.5%.

This means the banks have to fund the difference of almost EUR20m between par and the reoffer price, although they could have re-cut the deal's fee structure to staunch losses during the two days of behind-the-scenes negotiations.

The miscalculation is all the more painful as the global co-ordinators provided the hard underwriting on the deal to supplant a rival group of banks.

An earlier copy of the transaction's documents seen by IFR listed Bank of America Merrill Lynch as the only global co-ordinator. There was also a much wider group of banks, with Credit Agricole CIB, JP Morgan, Natixis and UBS listed as joint bookrunners and Bankia, CaixaBank, Credit Suisse, ING, RBS, Santander and Societe Generale as co-lead managers.

Bank of America Merrill Lynch had done much to lay the groundwork for the new deal, organising the company's strategy day with investors earlier this month.

But Credit Suisse snatched the coveted left-lead role at the eleventh hour by backstopping the deal at a mid-5% yield, tighter than the other banks believed it could be sold. RBS and UBS then joined as global co-ordinators.

POOR JUDGEMENT

Market participants suspected that the deal had been "bought" as early as Tuesday morning, given the tight price whispers sent to the market.

One investor said that bankers on the transaction indicated in the morning that it could price at a yield as low as 5.375%, before formal price talk was set shortly after midday at 5.5%-5.75%.

This was tight pricing, considering a shorter-dated 4.75% 2022 senior bond was bid at 95.80 to yield 5.57% at this time, according to Thomson Reuters data.

"It's not ridiculous to buy a deal right now, but you need to have a good read on where it clears," said a banker. "It's the market to go risk-on but you need to build an appropriate cushion. This showed dramatically poor judgement."

Investors agreed that underwriting the deal at such tight levels was a risky move.

"Credit Suisse is looking very foolish right now," said one high-yield bond investor.

"It was a silly bet because this is OHL's first deal since Abengoa's trouble last autumn. Whenever they came back to market it was likely to face a fairly frosty reception, as that sector has come under a lot of scrutiny."

Concerns relating to accounting practices at Spanish construction and concession firms were triggered when Abengoa reclassified a bond as non-recourse debt in November last year.

TRANSPARENCY CONCERNS

Investor jitters around transparency were not helped in OHL's case as the last-minute change to the bookrunner line-up delayed publication of the deal's offering memorandum, which was not ready when the trade was announced.

When it was finally sent to investors hours later, many balked at the fact the 2014 financials presented in the document were unaudited.

"Why didn't they wait for the audited numbers?" asked a second banker. "This whole mess is a good case study on how things should not be done."

Like Abengoa, OHL has billions of euros of non-recourse liabilities. The company presents its leverage at 2.5 times using the metric of recourse net debt to recourse Ebitda. But this Ebitda figure includes dividends from OHL's non-recourse subsidiaries, despite the fact that many of the subsidiaries carry hefty margin loans that are classed as non-recourse.

In 2012, the group entered into a EUR1.1bn margin loan secured by its entire holding in Abertis Infraestructuras, which stands at 13.93%.

"I think that 90% of the people that bought this bond haven't even looked in detail at their accounts," said a second investor.

"They just saw 2.5 times leverage in the presentation and decided that these bonds are a buy." (Reporting by Robert Smith with additional reporting by Michael Turner. Editing by Matthew Davies and Peter Franklin.)