版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2015年 3月 19日 星期四 18:58 BJT

OHL high-yield bond downsized to 325m - source

LONDON, March 19 (IFR) - A high-yield bond for Obrascon Huarte Lain (OHL) has been downsized by 100m to 325m, according to a market source, and is now expected to price on Thursday.

Guidance has now been set on the deal at 6.25 to 6.5% yield, including original issue discount, with books closing at 1400 GMT for pricing later in the day.

Global coordinators Credit Suisse, RBS and UBS announced the 425m eight-year non-call three senior bond on Tuesday morning to price later that day, setting price talk at 5.5 to 5.75% in the afternoon.

The bond struggled to sell at this level, however, causing a delay to the deal's execution. (Reporting by Robert Smith; editing by Alex Chambers)

