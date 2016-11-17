OHL bonds fall further after investor call on Moody's downgrade

* Bonds plummet as ratings agency takes action

* Management not planning large scale bond buybacks

* Fitch review expected by end of November

By Robert Smith

LONDON, Nov 17 (IFR) - OHL held a conference call on Thursday morning to reassure investors after Moody's slashed its rating to Triple C, but the explanations management gave sent its bond prices even lower.

The Spanish construction and concessions company reported disastrous results on Monday, posting a 94% fall in profit in the first nine months of the year, as it pledged to continue selling off assets in order to pay down its debt.

Ratings agency Moody's downgraded OHL one notch to Caa1 after the market closed on Wednesday, retaining a negative outlook on the credit rating. This is the third downgrade Moody's has hit OHL with this year.

OHL's 395m 4.75% 2022 note fell from a cash price of 72 to 70 ahead of the conference call on Thursday morning, according to Tradeweb. But after the call ended, the bonds plunged further, with the 2022s bid at 66.25 by the afternoon.

One investor said the bonds got "hammered" after the call concluded, seeing only offers and no bids from traders.

"They do seem like they're in a bit of trouble," he said. "The pitchforks were out among some of the bond investors on the call."

"LIQUIDITY IS KING"

During the call, OHL's management said they were focused on building up "a large liquidity cushion", frustrating hopes from some bondholders for large-scale debt buybacks.

The company raised 1bn in equity in October 2015, with 650m earmarked to reduce net recourse debt. But it then only bought back 78m over a series of tenders. After its bond prices collapsed in August, it then bought back a further 32.8m through a series of open market repurchases.

OHL's CFO, Enrique Weickert, said the company had not yet decided whether it would do a "larger and more comprehensive" cash tender.

"But I think it makes sense in the current situation to preserve liquidity as much as possible," he said.

"Because we are, let's face it, in a relatively tough environment in financial markets and elsewhere, and I think preserving liquidity is king."

Weickert added that the appetite for launching a cash tender might increase if "yields normalise to more common levels", even though this would mean buying debt at higher prices.

Management also fielded several questions on the 1bn intercompany loan OHL Concesiones made to parent company OHL SA at the end of 2014. Several analysts and investors said on the call that they had previously expected it to be fully repaid by year-end, expressing surprise that OHL reported on Monday that there was 637m outstanding under the loan at September 30.

Weickert said the company expects "it to be at a roughly similar level by year-end," and later answered a question on the debt's ranking in relation the bonds.

"I think they are subordinated, unless there is a situation of insolvency," he said. "It is a technical thing."

The CFO also said OHL would improve its financial disclosure, after one analyst queried why it does not publish separate statements for its recourse and non-recourse entities.

"This is something commented on by many people, and we want to include that separate information by year-end 2016," Weickert said.

Concerns around accounting of recourse and non-recourse accounting have been heightened in the Spanish concessions sector ever since Abengoa stunned investors by reclassifying a bond as non-recourse in November 2014.

"TOTALLY OUT OF PROPORTION"

At the start of the call, OHL's CEO, Tomas Garcia Madrid, vehemently pushed back on Moody's repeated downgrades, dubbing them "totally out of proportion".

"This is totally unprecedented and we believe in total disconnect with the company's current and expected fundamentals and credit profile," he said, noting that ratings agency Fitch pegs it four notches higher at BB-, with a stable outlook.

The difference in ratings largely stems from the two different ways the ratings agencies calculate leverage, as Moody's excludes from its Ebitda figure both dividends from non-recourse subsidiaries and government-guaranteed payments due later on under OHL's toll road contracts.

Moody's pegged OHL's financial leverage at a massive 23x gross recourse debt to recourse Ebitda at the end of September.

Later on in the call, Weickert confirmed that Fitch is in the process reviewing its rating, however, but said that this usually takes place once a year in November.

"It is now currently in the ongoing annual ordinary review," he said.

"Typically at the end of this month we would be expecting to have the results of the annual regular review by Fitch."

(Reporting by Robert Smith,; Editing by Helene Durand and Philip Wright)