Spain's OHL to sell up to 40 pct of concessions affiliate

MADRID, June 23 Spanish builder OHL said on Friday it was looking to sell between 25 percent and 40 percent of is concessions affiliate in an effort to find the unit a partner by the end of the year.

It had received a number of offers for a stake in the affiliate OHL Concesiones SA, the company said during a conference call.

On Thursday, OHL said it was evaluating the possibility of incorporating a significant minority shareholder at the wholly owned subsidiary and would use the proceeds to reduce its net debt. (Reporting by Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)
