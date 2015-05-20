Spain's OHL says has found no irregularities with Mexico unit

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
MADRID May 20 Spanish builder OHL said on Wednesday an internal investigation had found that its Mexican unit, which has been caught up in a scandal over corruption allegations, had not acted in an irregular manner.
The firm has been investigating accusations it overcharged the government of the State of Mexico for public works.
OHL said in a statement that the internal probe had concluded that all legal requirements were met in relation to a motorway concessions it is involved with, and that there had been no financial losses for the State of Mexico. (Reporting by Sarah White; Editing by Julien Toyer)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.