OHL Mexico says will re-start 550 mln peso share buy-back scheme

MEXICO CITY, June 12 OHL Mexico, the local unit
of Spanish construction firm OHL, said on Friday it will
re-start a share buy-back scheme, with 550 million pesos ($35.66
million) available for the purchases until April 2016.
Shares in the company briefly rose more than 6 percent
following the announcement, before paring gains to around 4
percent.
Last week, OHL Mexico said it would suspend its share
buy-back scheme.
Shares in the company have been hit in recent weeks by
leaked recordings of individuals alleged to be OHL Mexico
officials discussing overcharging for public works and making a
hotel payment for a state government official.
($1 = 15.4228 pesos)
