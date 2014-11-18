BRIEF-Spain's OHL sells 7.5 percent stake of Mexican arm

MADRID Nov 18 Spain's OHL

* Says has sold 7.5 percent stake of OHL Mexico, or 130 million shares

* OHL says sells shares for 30 Mexican pesos ($2.2) per share

* OHL holds 56.14 pct of Mexican company after sale

* Says the around 231 million euros ($288.57 million) from sale to be used to reduce debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 13.5662 Mexican peso) (1 US dollar = 0.8005 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Emma Pinedo)