BRIEF-Spain's OHL sells 7.5 percent stake of Mexican arm

BRIEF-Questerre Energy updates on Jordan project
* Questerre Energy says finding a way to commercialize this significant oil shale project in a $50 to $70 per barrel environment is main focus Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MADRID Nov 18 Spain's OHL
* Says has sold 7.5 percent stake of OHL Mexico, or 130 million shares
* OHL says sells shares for 30 Mexican pesos ($2.2) per share
* OHL holds 56.14 pct of Mexican company after sale
* Says the around 231 million euros ($288.57 million) from sale to be used to reduce debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 13.5662 Mexican peso) (1 US dollar = 0.8005 euro) (Reporting by Paul Day; Editing by Emma Pinedo)
HONG KONG, May 1Revenue at the world's biggest casino hub of Macau rose 16.3 percent in April, as new resorts helped draw high rollers and casual gamblers to the country's only legal casino hub.
