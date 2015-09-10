OHL Mexico sues technology firm over leaked recordings

MEXICO CITY, Sept 10 OHL Mexico sued
Infraiber, a small highway technology company, on Thursday for
disseminating leaked recordings that have embroiled the builder
in a corruption scandal.
The lawsuit is the latest twist in an acrimonious battle
between the two companies that has played out in Mexico for
months, pitting the large construction company, a subsidiary of
Spain's OHL, against a previously unknown company that
has accused it of corruption.
Shares of OHL Mexico have been battered after recordings
surfaced on YouTube in the spring that purported to show company
executives discussing overcharging for a toll road in the State
of Mexico, and paying for a hotel for a state official.
OHL Mexico argues the recordings were manipulated to distort
their meaning and are part of a "smear campaign" against it. The
company also commissioned audits that showed its projects
complied with the law.
The Mexican builder said it was suing Infraiber for "the
dissemination of public letters, statements, and manipulated and
illegal recordings with which it hoped to extort (OHL Mexico),
and which have caused financial damage to shareholders."
Infraiber did not immediately respond to a request for
comment about the lawsuit.
Further audio recordings emerged earlier this week,
allegedly showing Mexico's transportation minister discussing
with the ex-head of OHL Mexico how to discredit Infraiber.
Infraiber, which designs systems to manage toll roads in
Mexico, has accused OHL Mexico of manipulating revenue and
profit from the toll road, and urged the government to
investigate. It has also sued OHL and the State of Mexico for
kicking it off the road project.
The latest twist in the saga occurred this week, when
Infraiber's lawyer, Paulo Diez, was detained by prosecutors
after an illegal weapon was found in his car. Infraiber said
Diez's detention did not follow constitutional guarantees and
hinted OHL may have known about it beforehand.
(Reporting by Anna Yukhananov, additional reporting by Elinor
Comlay; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)