UPDATE 2-OHL says it is in talks with fund over Mexico unit buyout

(Adds share price increase)
MADRID, July 26 Spanish construction group OHL
confirmed on Tuesday it was in preliminary talks with
an unnamed investment fund over a joint bid to take its Mexican
unit private.
Earlier on Tuesday, a source familiar with the discussions
said Australian fund management firm IFM, which already has
joint operations in Mexico with OHL, was looking into a
potential joint buyout of OHL Mexico.
Shares of OHL Mexico rose more than 20 percent to 25.31
pesos on the news, their largest daily gain since 2010. Mexico's
stock exchange halted trading of the shares to control price
volatility.
A spokesman for IFM in London said the firm did not comment
on speculation linked to acquisitions. Spain's Expansion
newspaper first reported that IFM was in talks with OHL.
OHL, which has a 56 percent stake in OHL Mexico, added in a
statement to Spain's stock market regulator that it would not
under any scenario invest more in buying additional shares in
its Mexican subsidiary.
"OHL has agreed with IFM to look into a buyout offer for OHL
Mexico. IFM would put the money in and OHL would not participate
in the offer," the source familiar with the discussions said,
adding that OHL would look to maintain its current stake.
OHL has faced several setbacks at its Mexican unit in recent
months. It was fined just over $4 million earlier this year by
Mexican regulators over inadequacies in its financial reporting,
though no evidence of fraud was found.
The Spanish parent company also recently had to sell a 7
percent stake in infrastructure firm Abertis to satisfy
margin calls after OHL Mexico's shares tumbled.
IFM, via its IFM Global Infrastructure Fund unit, last year
bought a 24.99 percent stakes in two road concessions belonging
to OHL in Mexico.
(Reporting by Andres Gonzalez and Natalie Schachar; Writing by
Sarah White; Editing by Alexander Smith and Steve Orlofsky)