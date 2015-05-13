UPDATE 3-Spain's OHL first-quarter net profit drops on Mexico hit

* Net profit drops 18.7 pct, core profit slips 5.4 pct
* Mexico motorway business weighs on results
* Peers FCC and Abertis see profit growth in Q1
By Julien Toyer
MADRID, May 13 Spanish infrastructure group OHL
posted an 18.7 percent drop in first-quarter net profit
on Wednesday, hit by a lower contribution from its motorway
business in Mexico where the firm is investigating allegations
about overcharging the government.
Shares in OHL Mexico have fallen 20 percent
since recordings appeared on YouTube in which executives are
heard discussing overcharging for public works.
The company has launched an investigation into the matter,
but says it has not acted illegally and that the recordings were
edited to distort their content.
Separately, a source close to Mexico's securities regulator
CNBV said on Wednesday the agency had launched a review of OHL
Mexico's disclosures to the country's bourse due to the
disclosure of the recordings.
"The CNBV began a review ... too see if (OHL) complied with
minimum information requirements to investors," said the source,
who declined to be identified because the matter was not public.
The governor of the State of Mexico has also ordered a state
audit to ensure OHL Mexico abides by the terms of its highway
contract.
The Mexican business accounts for 72 percent of OHL's core
profit and its performance is largely dependent on the inflation
rate in the country, which came in at 0.51 percent in
January-March versus 1.43 percent a year ago.
This sent group net profit down to 49.1 million euros ($55.3
million) from 60.4 million euros last year and weighed on
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
(EBITDA), which slipped 5.4 percent to 263.9 million euros.
The negative impact more than offset growth in the
engineering and building division, where EBITDA was up 36
percent, as well as in other Latin American and Spanish
motorways, where traffic increased as Spaniards use their car
more amid falling gasoline prices and an economic recovery.
Spanish peer Abertis also saw 6 percent traffic
growth at its domestic highways, boding well for the group's
strategy to focus on motorways after it sold its car park and
airports businesses and listed part of its telecoms unit.
Traffic was also up in France and Chile and slightly down in
Brazil, Abertis said on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, results from another competitor, FCC, showed it
had emerged from a deep restructuring which saw Mexican
billionaire Carlos Slim becoming the firm's largest investor,
although continued weakness in its construction and cement arms
indicated turning around the business would take time.
($1 = 0.8887 euros)
