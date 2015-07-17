OHL Mexico says its audits show concessions comply with law

MEXICO CITY, July 16 OHL Mexico said on Thursday
that audits it commissioned after becoming embroiled in a
corruption scandal showed that the terms of two concessions it
holds comply with the law.
The company, a subsidiary of Spain's OHL, has been
battered by corruption allegations since recordings were first
leaked in late April appearing to show its executives discussing
overcharging the government for a highway concession.
OHL Mexico said on Thursday that the recordings had been
edited to distort their meaning.
The audits, which the board asked consultants KPMG and FTI
Consulting as well as law firm Jones Day to carry out, looked at
two highway concessions in the State of Mexico as well as the
company's general control and compliance codes.
The companies recommended that OHL Mexico strengthen its
compliance with a code of ethics as well as its internal audit
process.
OHL Mexico said that its external auditor Deloitte deemed
its accounting practices in compliance with international
standards. An investigation by its parent company OHL in May
also found no wrongdoing.
Probes started by the State of Mexico government and the
securities regulator the CNBV have yet to report results.
(Reporting by Christine Murray; Editing by Ken Wills)