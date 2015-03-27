UPDATE 1-Ohr Pharma's eye drug fails in mid-stage study, shares plunge

(Adds detail)
March 27 Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc said
its experimental eye drug failed the main goal in a mid-stage
study as a combination therapy, sending the company's shares
plunging 64 percent in premarket trading on Friday.
The study tested the eye-drop solution, OHR-102, in
combination with Roche Holding AG's injectable eye drug
Lucentis, in patients with the wet age-related macular
degeneration (AMD), the leading cause of blindness in the
elderly.
Ohr's drug failed the study's main goal of reducing the
average number of Lucentis injections per patient when used in
combination with the Roche drug.
Wet AMD is characterized by the growth of new blood vessels
under the retina and macula, a process known as choroidal
neovascularization or CNV that leads to a rapid deterioration in
vision.
There are two forms of CNV, "classic" and "occult". The
"classic" version of the condition is the most severe and
affects about two-thirds of wet-AMD sufferers.
Although a combination of OHR-102 and Lucentis improved
visual clarity in about 42 percent of classic CNV patients,
compared with 28 percent in the Lucentis monotherapy group, less
of a benefit was seen in the overall population, the company
said.
Existing FDA-approved treatments for wet AMD, which include
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals blockbuster eye drug Eylea,
are injected directly into the eye, while Ohr's solution is
designed for self-administration.
Ohr's shares were down 63 percent at $3.15 in premarket
trading. Up to Thursday's close, the stock had risen about 5
percent this year.
(Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon
Jennings)