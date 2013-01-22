UPDATE 1-Brazil's Oi ousts CEO Valim during tough turnaround

SAO PAULO Jan 22 Grupo Oi SA,
Brazil's biggest fixed-line telephone company, ousted Chief
Executive Francisco Valim on Tuesday in the midst of a
turnaround plan for its mobile phone unit, sending shares down
more than 7 percent.
Valim, who became CEO in August 2011, will be replaced by
Chairman Jose Mauro Carneiro da Cunha, Oi said in a securities
filing. Jose Augusto da Gama Figueira will substitute for Cunha
on the board.
Last year Valim announced that Oi would ramp up investments
in a bid to retain clients and catch up with competitors in
Brazil's hotly contested wireless market. But he warned in
November that the company's 2012 revenue target was "on watch"
due to disappointing handset revenue.
The Valor Econômico newspaper reported on Tuesday that
Valim, who has experience turning around struggling companies,
faced resistance from major shareholders due to his "assertive"
style and ambitious business plan. Oi declined to comment on the
Valor report.
Preferred shares of Oi fell more than 7 percent in early
trading, the biggest decline since Aug. 1, 2012.
In the third quarter, Oi managed to increase revenue from a
year earlier for the first time in two years. But its mobile
market share continued to lag Telefonica Brasil, an
arm of Spain's Telefonica, TIM Participacoes
, the local unit of Telecom Italia, and
Claro, owned by Mexico's América Móvil.
The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results on
Feb. 7.