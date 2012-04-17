UPDATE 2-Brazil's Oi steps up investment in wireless fight

* Plans $3.3 bln investment this year, up 20 pct from 2011
* Sees EBITDA up 45 pct by 2015, bigger mobile market share
* Oi shares jump, rivals slip on stiffer competition
SAO PAULO, April 17 Brazilian telecom company
Grupo Oi is stepping up investments to boost its
slipping share of a hotly contested wireless market and boost
operating profits 45 percent by 2015.
Oi said it plans to invest 6 billion reais ($3.3 billion)
annually from 2012 to 2015, up from nearly 5 billion reais last
year, according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The telephone company said earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known
as EBITDA, should be flat this year at 8.8 billion reais, but
should jump to 12.8 billion reais by 2015 as its mobile user
base grows nearly 50 percent.
Oi shares jumped nearly 8 percent in early trading before
closing 1.4 percent higher. Rivals Telefonica Brasil,
an arm of Spain's Telefonica, and TIM Participacoes
, the local unit of Telecom Italia, lost 2.8
percent and 2.6 percent, respectively.
The investment plan reflects Oi's determination to climb
back from its fading fourth place in Brazil's booming mobile
phone market, where the profit margins of leaders Telefonica and
TIM have already slipped as competition mounts.
Oi expects to expand mobile connections to 45.8 million at
the end of this year and 67.8 million by the end of 2015 from
around 43 million in December 2011. That reflects roughly 14
percent annual growth, while Oi expects Brazil's total mobile
market revenue to grow 10 percent annually.
Oi's share of Brazil's wireless market fell to 18.53 percent
in March, telecommunications regulator Anatel said on Tuesday.
Telefonica led the market with a 29.81 percent share and
TIM's share grew to 26.80 percent. The local Claro unit of
Mexican entrepreneur Carlos Slim's America Movil saw
its share slip to 24.56 percent.