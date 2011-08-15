Brazil telecom Oi profit off as market share slips

* Brazil's biggest telecom posts 14 percent drop in Q2 net

* Oi holds fading fourth place in mobile market

SAO PAULO Aug 15 Oi TNLP4.SATMAR5.SA, Brazil's largest telecommunications company, reported on Monday that second-quarter net income fell 14 percent from a year earlier to 354 million reais ($223 million) as margins suffered and mobile market share slipped.

A Reuters survey of six analysts forecast a profit of 320 million reais in the quarter.

The Rio de Janeiro-based company, created by a government-engineered merger in 2009, reversed a 395 million reais loss in the first quarter, bringing financial costs under control as it simplified a complex shareholder structure. [ID:nN24236776]

Still, the telecom giant holds a fading fourth place in Brazil's hotly contested mobile phone market against Spain's Telefonica, Mexico's America Movil and Telecom Italia. Oi's net revenue fell 4 percent to 7.08 billion reais from a year ago.

The company said in a securities filing that earnings before before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, a gauge of operating profit known as EBITDA, dropped 7.9 percent to 2.48 billion reais from the year-ago quarter.

EBITDA as a share of revenue, a measure of profitability known as EBITDA margin, slipped to 35 percent from 37 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 1.59 reais) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Sergio Spagnuolo; editing by Carol Bishopric)