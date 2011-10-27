UPDATE 1-Brazil's Oi profit drops, trims investments

* Net income down 21 pct yr/yr on lower revenue, margins
* CFO lowers 2011 investment target by 10 pct
(Adds details throughout, context, executive comment)
By Sergio Spagnuolo and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 27 Grupo Oi
TNLP4.SA BRTO4.SA, Brazil's biggest telecom group, said on
Thursday that it would trim investments after third-quarter
profit fell from a year ago and revenue was lower due to
declining fixed-line subscribers.
Stiff competition has pressured profit margins and net
income, which fell 21 percent in the third quarter from a year
ago to 426 million reais (US$249 million). The Rio de
Janeiro-based company was created in 2009 by a
government-planned merger to take on foreign rivals.
After posting its quarterly results, Chief Financial
Officer Alex Zornig told reporters the company would miss this
year's investment target of 5 billion by as much as 500 million
reais, as some suppliers have not met contracts.
"It's not just us. Other operators are seeing it too. The
market is very hot and some suppliers are slipping up," Zornig
said.
Oi and rivals are investing heavily in Brazil as they ramp
up networks for the 2014 World Cup and more bandwidth-heavy
mobile data and Internet services demanded by clients spending
more due to rising wages.
Mexico's America Movil (AMXL.MX), Spain's Telefonica
(TEF.MC) and Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) have put Brazil's booming
wireless market at the center of their growth plans, pushing
the home-grown Oi to fourth place among mobile carriers.
Zornig said the company planned to turn around that slide
and win a 25 percent mobile market share by 2014, which is less
than each of its three top rivals' current market shares, but
well above its own 18.8 percent participation.
Oi's revenue slipped 5 percent from a year earlier as it
struggled to replace fixed-line subscribers with new mobile
users. Zornig said the company planned to improve results by
swapping purely fixed-line plans for packages including mobile,
Internet and TV services.
Oi's net income had been expected to drop even more, to 305
million reais, according to the average forecast of four
analysts in a Reuters survey. Oi executives attributed the
positive surprise to cost controls. [ID:nN1E79P2FY]
Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and
amortization, an indication of a company's operating profit
known as EBITDA, was 2.47 billion reais in the third quarter,
according to a securities filing by the company.
Analysts polled by Reuters had expected Oi to book EBITDA
of 2.36 billion reais in the third quarter.
($1 = 1.71 reais)