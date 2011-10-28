Brazil's Oi to move up investments on tax breaks

Sears, Kmart drop 31 Trump Home items from their online shops
Feb 11 Major U.S. retailers Sears and Kmart this week removed 31 Trump Home items from their online product offerings to focus on more profitable items, a spokesman said on Saturday.
* CFO says tax incentives move up capital spending
* 10 pct of 2011 investments pushed to next year
SAO PAULO Oct 28 Oi TNLP4.SA BRTO4.SA, Brazil's biggest telephone group, may move up investments in the next two years due to tax incentives for the expansion of telecom networks, Chief Financial Officer Alex Zornig told analysts on Friday.
Zornig said on Thursday that issues with suppliers meeting contracts caused Oi to trim investments this year to 4.5 billion reais ($2.6 billion) from 5 billion reais. That decrease will be compensated with more spending next year, Zornig explained on Friday's conference call.
Oi and foreign rivals are investing heavily in Brazil as they ramp up networks for the 2014 World Cup and more bandwidth-heavy mobile data and Internet services demanded by clients spending more as wages rise.
The Rio de Janeiro-based company posted on Thursday a 21 percent drop in profits as revenues dropped due to declining fixed line subscribers. [ID:nN1E79Q2CZ] (Reporting by Sergio Spagnuolo; Writing by Brad Haynes; Editing by Derek Caney)
LOS ANGELES, Feb 11 Walt Disney Co is raising the admission price for its U.S. theme parks by as much as $5 for some single-day tickets starting on Sunday.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.