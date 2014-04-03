Banks launch Oi's US$10.6bn share offering

NEW YORK, April 3 (IFR) - Brazilian telco Oi has finally
launched a share offering of up to US$10.6bn with all of the 14
banks originally mandated for the deal remaining on board
despite a row over whether it would be backstopped and even a
temporary suspension of the trade.
Roadshows kick off in London on Friday, with pricing and
trading earmarked for April 28 and 30 respectively, a senior
banker on the deal said on Thursday. The transaction includes
5.75bn shares, as well as a greenshoe and overallotment for what
could be up to R$24.22bn, or US$10.6bn.
The capital raise has been very controversial with the
underwriters and regulators going back and forth about whether
the banks would guarantee the deal, and it was also put on hold
last Thursday by the CVM, Brazil's regulator, after CEO Zeinal
Bava breached a mandatory quiet period.
While that suspension was lifted earlier in the week, it was
still unclear until today about how many banks would stay on
board.
As it turns out, all of the 14 that committed to the trade
last month, are still involved after regulators relented on
demands that they buy up any shares not sold if demand falls
short.
Bradesco, Goldman Sachs and Itau had considered backing out,
another banker said.
The lead co-ordinators are BTG Pactual, Bank Of America
Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Espirito
Santo Investment Bank and HSBC, while BB Investimentos, Bradesco
BBI, Banco Caixa Geral, Goldman Sachs, Itau BBA, Morgan Stanley
and Banco Santander are joint bookrunners.
The sale will fund the merger between Oi and Portugal
Telecom, who have been discussing how to merge since the former
bought 25% of Oi in 2010.
The market value of both companies has fallen by more than
half over the past three years, a sign that investors were
betting on a merger taking place eventually.
The tie-up has been criticized by many Oi shareholders who
say the capital increase favors the largest of them, including
Portugal Telecom, at the expense of minority investors.
If all goes well, the merger should yield a net present
value of pre-tax synergies of R$5.5bn. The new company will have
around 100m subscribers and US$19bn in annual revenue.
BTG Pactual is advising Oi on the merger.
(Reporting by Joan Magee; Editing by Natalie Harrison)