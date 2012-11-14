版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 14日 星期三 19:40 BJT

Brazil's Oi holds 2012 forecasts, revenue goal "on watch"

RIO DE JANEIRO Nov 14 Brazilian telecom Oi SA on Wednesday maintained its full-year 2012 forecasts but said its revenue target was "on watch" due to possible smaller revenue from handsets.

Chief Executive Francisco Valim gave the outlook to reporters at a press conference after the company posted a bigger-than-expected third-quarter profit.

