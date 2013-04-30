Brazil's Oi beats profit forecasts but debts keep piling up

SAO PAULO, April 30 Brazilian telecommunications
conglomerate Grupo Oi SA posted net income of 262
million reais ($131 million) in the first quarter, nearly twice
the average estimate of 134 million reais in a Reuters poll of
analysts.
Oi said net income was not comparable with earnings from a
year earlier, when the group carried out a corporate
restructuring. In a filing, the company reported a consolidated
profit of 444 million reais for the first quarter of 2012,
reflecting two quarters of the former Brasil Telecom before the
restructuring and one quarter of Oi's results afterwards.
Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization rose 7 percent from a year earlier to 2.151 billion
reais, close to an average forecast of 2.17 billion reais in the
Reuters survey.
Still, rising debt levels and heavy capital spending
highlighted questions of capital management at the company,
whose preferred shares lost a third of their value since its
chief executive left in January, raising concerns about its
turnaround strategy.
Oi's net debt rose 10 percent in three months to 27.495
million reais at the end of March, while the group spent 55
percent more on capital spending to improve its mobile network.