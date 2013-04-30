版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 30日 星期二 22:35 BJT

Brazil's Oi sees $500 mln in cash from selling tower rights

SAO PAULO, April 30 Brazilian telecom Oi SA expects to get about 1 billion reais ($500 million) in cash in coming months from the sale of rights to the use of its towers, Chief Financial Officer Alex Zornig told analysts on a Tuesday conference call.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐