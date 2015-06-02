Brazil Oi closes Portugal deal with France's Altice

SAO PAULO, June 2 Brazilian telecommunications company Oi SA said on Tuesday it had completed the sale of its Portuguese operations, known as PT Portugal, to the Portuguese unit of France's Altice SA, according to a securities filing.

Altice paid 5.789 billion euros ($6.39 billion) in the deal, 869 million euros of which went to paying off PT Portugal's debts and 4.920 billion euros of which were added to Oi's cash holdings. The final price of the operation is subject to adjustment in the coming months.

($1 = 0.9059 euros) (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Luciana Bruno)