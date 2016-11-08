UPDATE 2-Brazil suspends Oi board members tapped by Société Mondiale

(Adds comment by Société Mondiale, share performance,
background)
BRASILIA Nov 8 Brazil's telecommunications
watchdog Anatel has temporarily suspended two Oi SA
board members appointed by minority investor FIA Société
Mondiale, on suspicion of participating in meetings and
influencing decisions affecting the carrier without the agency's
permission.
Anatel will uphold the suspension of both board members
until officials decide whether Société Mondiale requires prior
regulatory consent to join the controlling bloc of Oi, Carlos
Baigorri, the watchdog's head of competition, told reporters on
Tuesday in Brasilia.
The move came amid speculation that the government is
mulling ways to intervene in Oi, which filed for Brazil's
biggest ever bankruptcy protection in June as talks to
restructure 65.4 billion reais ($20 billion) of debt collapsed.
Officials allege that Rio de Janeiro-based Oi's in-court
reorganization is making slow progress because of shareholder
and creditor rifts. Anatel plans to monitor every board meeting
of the company from now on, to ensure Société Mondiale complies
with the order, Juarez Quadros, the agency's president,
said.
The Anatel decision could add turmoil to the already
protracted process and put at jeopardy the recovery of a carrier
that employs some 140,000 people and is the only phone company
operating in about one-third of Brazil's 5,500 municipalities.
In September, Société Mondiale and Oi's largest shareholder,
Portugal's Pharol SGPS SA, agreed to end their dispute over the
future of the carrier. As part of that accord, Pharol agreed to
back the appointment of Société Mondiale-backed Hélio Costa and
Demian Fiocca as board members in Oi.
Oi's common shares reversed early gains and
posted their biggest slump in almost two months on Tuesday,
signaling unease over growing tensions between Pharol, Société
Mondiale and the government. Preferred shares shed
5.6 percent to 2.68 reais.
In a statement, Société Mondiale vowed to comply with
Anatel's decision, noting that all shareholders of Oi have the
same goals and rights.
Baigorri said Anatel could impose sanctions if evidence
emerges that Société Mondiale exerted undue influence on the
board prior to the regulator's authorization. He added that news
on Oi's restructuring process suggested that partners in Société
Mondiale, led by Brazilian investor Nelson Tanure, might have
done so. Baigorri did not elaborate on that comment.
Juarez Quadros, who only weeks ago took office as president
of Anatel, reiterated on Tuesday that the government favors a
"market-based solution" to Oi's woes, while admitting that
officials are analyzing different legal alternatives that could
facilitate an intervention if necessary.
The government is not considering intervening in Oi at this
point, on hopes creditors and shareholders can reach a
negotiated solution that involves no state bailout,
Communications Minister Gilberto Kassab said.
(Reporting by Silvio Cascione; Editing by Guillermo
Parra-Bernal, Paul Simao and Lisa Shumaker)