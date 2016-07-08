Three firms pursuing mandate to administer Oi creditor protection -sources

BRIEF-Times Property Holdings updates on proposed issue of senior notes
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
SAO PAULO, July 8 Alvarez & Marsal, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Deloitte & Touche are pursuing a mandate to administer the bankruptcy protection process for Brazilian telecommunications group Oi SA, according to two sources familiar with the matter.
Oi filed last month for court protection from creditors on 65.4 billion real ($19.9 billion) of bonds, bank debt and operating liabilities. The judge in charge of the case has asked telecom watchdog Anatel to propose candidates for the role, and on Friday the regulator extended the deadline for applications to July 11.
($1 = 3.29 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Additional reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Chris Reese)
* Proposes to conduct an international offering of guaranteed U.S. Dollar denominated senior fixed rate notes
* To exit retail business and close its remaining four retail stores in q2 of 2017
SYDNEY, Jan 16 Sterling slid to three-month lows in Asia on Monday with investors again spooked by concerns over Britain's exit from the European Union, while U.S. policy uncertainty lingered ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration.